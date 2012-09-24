* Samsung Elec overturns early loss, ends up 1.9 pct

* Financial sector falls on regulatory issue, earnings concern-analysts

SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korean shares reversed early losses and ended up 0.05 percent on Monday, outperforming Asian peers as strong buying from local pension funds propped up the index in late trading.

The main board has been boxed in a narrow range for seven straight sessions since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of bond-buying on Sept 14 to boost growth in the world's top economy.

Traders have since turned their sights back on the euro zone and whether Spain will seek bailout funds.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,003.45 points, rebounding from a mid-session dip of 1 percent. Local pension funds snapped up a net 157.9 billion won ($141 million) worth of KOSPI shares at closing.

"There were some fluctuations, but overall the market tread water before Spain's economic reform announcement, expected on the 27th, and next week's holidays," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities referring to a local festival to celebrate the harvest seasion.

Blue-chips saw a mixed session, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics overturning earlier intraday losses by finishing up 1.9 percent.

CJ Korea Express shares rallied 4.9 percent as Daishin Securities forecast South Korea's largest logistics firm would see rapid revenue growth should it acquire U.S.-based Phoenix International as well as a Chinese freight forwarder in the latter half of this year.

Financial sector shares fell across the board, with KB Financial Group slumping 2.8 percent while Korea Life Insurance fell 1.8 percent, partly because of expectations of poor earnings.

"Local regulatory moves such as extending banks' pre-workout programmes to mortgage loans seem to have discouraged investors, while initial data suggests large financial firms third-quarter earnings could miss market consensus," said Shim Hyun-soo, a banking sector analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 460 to 366.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.06 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.15 percent higher.

Move on day +0.05 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +9.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1119.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang, Christine Kim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)