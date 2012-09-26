SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares fell to a two-week low early on Wednesday as investors refrained from building positions due to a lack of positive catalysts while waiting for a possible bailout for debt-laden Spain.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics was down 1.5 percent in early trading, after falling as much as 1 percent during the previous session on reports that competitor Apple Inc sold over 5 million iPhone 5 smartphones since last Friday's release.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.05 percent to 1,970.56 points at 0004 GMT.