* KOSPI down 0.6 pct on worries about health of global
economy
* Hyundai Motor climbs on gains in China market share
SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares fell to their lowest
levels in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, with some market
participants saying that the correction could continue for the
rest of the week as worries about the health of the global
economy preoccupy investors.
Signs of slowing growth have taken centre stage again after
equity markets rallied earlier this month on monetary easing
measures taken by the U.S Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan,
as well as on the ECB's bond-buying plan.
Institutional investors joined foreigners in dumping stocks,
with sentiment also hurt by protests in Spain that has
underscored the country's financing difficulties.
"Despite ample liquidity in the market, investors remain
concerned about whether economic fundamentals are really
improving," Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
declined 0.6 percent to 1,979.06 points as of 0225 GMT, its
lowest intraday level since Sept. 13. The KOSPI closed down 0.6
percent the previous day.
"The KOSPI is under pressure and is suffering a technical
correction, and this is likely to continue this week," said Park
Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities.
But Hyundai Motor, South Korea's second valuable
stock after Samsung Electronics, bucked the trend,
rebounding 1.8 percent.
Korea Investment & Securities said in a report that Hyundai
gained market share in China in August, while its Japanese
rivals suffered from falls, hurt by the territorial dispute
between Japan and China.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)