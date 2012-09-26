SEOUL, Sept 27 Seoul shares are likely to inch down on Thursday, with investors spooked by unrest in Spain and Greece over proposed new austerity measures to ease their debt burden. The euro zone protests added to investor reluctance to build positions before next week's local holiday. "Foreign investors' diminishing risk appetite and increased sell orders from equity funds have weighed on the index," said Lee Sun-yup, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "Until the euro zone crisis shows additional signs of calming or there are policy moves from China, the finalization of Spain's budget this week is expected to be a short-term market catalyst." World shares slumped on Wednesday as investors were unnerved by violent opposition to Spain's economic austerity plans that added to worries about Madrid's commitment to reform, as well as a general strike in Greece and signs of discord among top euro zone officials. Local investors are also seen as hesitant with the market closed on Monday for Chuseok, a major South Korean holiday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.55 percent to 1,980.44 points on Wednesday, its lowest closing level since Sept. 13. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:57 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,433.32 -0.57% -8.270 USD/JPY 77.73 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.610 -- -0.062 SPOT GOLD $1,754.19 0.15% 2.600 US CRUDE $90.00 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33% -44.04 ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02% -1.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 fall 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate >Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface >Euro decline on Spain woes as bond yield tops 6 pct >Oil fall as Europe crisis reinforces growth worries ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **WOONGJIN COWAY ** South Korea's Woongjin Holdings applied for court receivership on Wednesday along with unlisted affiliate builder Kukdong Engineering & Construction, throwing into question Woongjin Group's $1.1 billion sale of water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to local private equity fund MBK Partners. Woongjin Holdings is the largest shareholder of Woongjin Coway. Woongjin Holdings shares were suspended from trading after market close Wednesday, while some Woongjin affiliates' shares plummeted after mid-trade reports of Kukdong E&C's possible bankruptcy spooked investors. **POSCO ** SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile operator, said on Wednesday that it will sell 1.24 million shares in steelmaker POSCO for 437.3 billion Korean won ($390.66 million), at a discount of up to 5 percent to POSCO's Wednesday closing price of 371,000 won. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)