SEOUL, Sept 28 Seoul shares rose in early trade on Friday after Spain announced a budget of spending cuts in what many see as pre-empting the likely conditions of an international bailout.

Market participants also noted that many investors had finished squaring positions on Thursday ahead of a holiday on Monday as it takes two days for transactions to clear, paving the way for fresh positions to be built.

Korea Aerospace Industries jumped 13 percent in early trading after Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air Lines submitted preliminary bids for a stake in the aircraft maker worth an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to 1,996.78 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)