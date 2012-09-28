* Holidays in Korea on Monday, Wednesday

SEOUL, Sept 28 Seoul shares edged higher on Friday after budget plans unveiled by Spain spurred hopes that it would move forth with an international bailout, but trade was subdued ahead of two holidays in South Korea next week.

However Korea Aerospace Industries jumped 12 percent after Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air Lines submitted preliminary bids for a controlling stake in the aircraft carrier worth an estimated $1.1 billion.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.2 percent higher at 1,991.85 points as of 0200 GMT ahead of holidays next week on Monday and Wednesday.

"With transactions having dwindled before next week's holidays, no large moves are expected until after Wednesday," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

"The size of a possible bailout for Spain and speculation over whether China will inject more investment into infrastructure after their holiday season could drive markets afterward."

Only 1.66 trillion Korean won ($1.5 billion) in stocks changed hands by mid-session, just 36 percent of the daily average for the last four sessions.

Local institutional investors sold a net 79 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares as of 0200 GMT, weighing on the index.

Tech bellwether Samsung Electronics was up 1.1 percent, extending the previous day's 1 percent gain on news of the South Korean launch of its new Galaxy Note 2 smartphone.

But Hyundai Heavy was down 3.1 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding fell 1 percent.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 407 to 361 around mid-session. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2 percent and the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.8 percent higher. ($1 = 1116.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)