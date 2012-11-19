BRIEF-Investors Cloud to buy Japan-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says it to acquire a Japan-based firm that engaged in system design, sale of solar power related products and hostel business
SEOUL Nov 19 South Korean shares climbed on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains, on signs that that U.S. politicians are trying to find common ground to steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and spending reductions.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics was up 0.8 percent, while LG Display rose 2.8 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,869.80 points at 0002 GMT, after posting a loss of 2.3 percent in the previous week. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Says it to acquire a Japan-based firm that engaged in system design, sale of solar power related products and hostel business
* Board commencing sale process and considering options to build capital
Feb 13 Nippon Commercial Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to sell a land in Chiba * Says the selling price is not disclosed Source text in Japanese:http://rrd.me/bygSP Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)