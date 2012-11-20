SEOUL, Nov 21 Seoul shares will likely be flat on Wednesday following a two-day rally, as comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke about the potential impact of the U.S. "fiscal cliff" rattled investors. "Global stocks rebounded strongly for the past two days over hopes for resolving budget woes in the U.S., but there has been little actual progress on the fiscal deal," said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. But he added that the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) is unlikely to fall sharply from current levels as it is already below its 100-day moving average. Wall Street closed near flat on Tuesday, snapping a two-day gains after Bernanke said the Fed does not have the tools to offset a potential recession if politicians fail to strike a deal to prevent a fiscal shortfall of some $600 billion. The KOSPI closed up 0.6 percent at 1,890.18 points on Tuesday, climbing from a three-and-a-half month low marked on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,387.81 0.07% 0.920 USD/JPY 81.69 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.668 -- 0.054 SPOT GOLD $1,727.40 -0.04% -0.640 US CRUDE $86.75 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 12788.51 -0.06% -7.45 ASIA ADRS 119.76 -0.65% -0.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Bernanke's 'cliff' comments break two-day rally >Prices down on fiscal hopes, before supply >Yen sinks on mounting political concerns on BOJ >Oil drops with Gaza truce; losses pared on API data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ** The construction firm said on Tuesday that it had won a 261 billion Korean won ($24.02 million) order to build an oil storage facility in Saudi Arabia. The contract, worth 3.7 percent of last year's sales, is with Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and Dow Chemical. **SK GAS ** SK Gas said on Tuesday that it had bought an 18.8 percent stake in Turkey's Eurasia tunnel for 57 billion won. ($1 = 1082.2750 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Joseph Radford)