BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
SEOUL Nov 22 South Korean shares picked up on Thursday, cheered by upbeat Chinese manufacturing data while heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd climbed to a record-high close.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 1,899.50 points, from a fall of 0.3 percent the previous session.
Shares in Samsung Electronics closed up 2.4 percent at 1.417 million Korean won ($1,300), buoyed by expectations that its smartphone business will continue to lead strong profit growth.
($1 = 1083.4000 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share