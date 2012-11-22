SEOUL Nov 22 South Korean shares picked up on Thursday, cheered by upbeat Chinese manufacturing data while heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd climbed to a record-high close.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 1,899.50 points, from a fall of 0.3 percent the previous session.

Shares in Samsung Electronics closed up 2.4 percent at 1.417 million Korean won ($1,300), buoyed by expectations that its smartphone business will continue to lead strong profit growth.

($1 = 1083.4000 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Matt Driskill)