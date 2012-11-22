SEOUL, Nov 23 Seoul shares are likely to nudge higher on Friday as the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season whets investor appetite for consumer goods makers such as tech stocks. "The KOSPI is expected to open up considering European stocks ended positive on Thursday," said Kwak Byung-ryeol, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. "An anticipation for increased year-end demand for goods kicked off by Black Friday in the U.S. is expected to influence the main board." U.S. markets were closed on Thursday, but other markets extended a week-long rally as manufacturing surveys in China and the United States boosted confidence in global growth, while euro zone data at least did not worsen the region's already weak outlook. Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closed up 2.4 percent on Thursday, buoyed by expectations its smartphone business will lead strong profit growth. The tech giant has about a 17 percent weighting in the KOSPI. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.8 percent to 1,899.50 points on Thursday, its highest close in seven sessions. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:33 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,391.03 0.23% 3.220 USD/JPY 82.44 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.680 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,729.05 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $87.11 -0.31% -0.270 DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38% 48.38 ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------ >S&P 500 gains for fourth session on light volume >Prices slip with profit taking in thin volume >Euro boosted by Greece aid deal hopes, yen wobbly >Oil dips in holiday-thinned trade on Gaza,EU data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **CJ CGV ** South Korean movie theatre operator CJ CGV Co Ltd has almost completed talks to acquire Indonesia's movie theatre chain Blitz Megaplex, local newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported Friday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)