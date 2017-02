SEOUL Nov 23 South Korean shares edged higher in early trade on Friday as the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season spurred interest in consumer goods makers such as tech stocks.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.4 percent, after closing at a record-high in the previous session on expectations of strong earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.16 percent at 1,902.62 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)