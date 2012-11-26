BRIEF-Bank of America decides to delist from TSE
* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
SEOUL Nov 26 South Korean shares edged down on Monday as the index was largely unchanged after recent gains, on uncertain outcomes for U.S. fiscal woes and the Greek debt crisis.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost ground, falling 2.3 percent after reaching a lifetime high on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) eased 0.15 percent to close at 1,908.51 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.