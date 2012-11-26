SEOUL, Nov 27 Seoul shares are likely to edge up on Tuesday on news of a breakthrough on Greek debt negotiations, although concerns over the U.S. fiscal crisis could limit gains. "Although somewhat anticipated by the market, the successful agreement over Greece's emergency aid is expected to be an upside influence," said Um Tae-woong, an analyst at Bookook Securities. Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund clinched agreement on a new debt target for Greece on Monday in a significant step towards releasing another tranche of loans to the near-bankrupt economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.15 percent to close at 1,908.51 points on Monday, after surging 14 percent last week. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,406.29 -0.2% -2.860 USD/JPY 82.03 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.666 --- 0.027 SPOT GOLD $1,748.97 0.03% 0.480 US CRUDE $87.74 -0.61% -0.540 DOW JONES 12967.37 -0.33% -42.31 ASIA ADRS 122.13 -0.23% -0.28 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Wall St edges down after recent rally; >Prices rise as fiscal worries,Spain drive safety >Euro pulls back as market eyes Greece,US fiscal >Oil falls on concerns about Greece, US budget ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ENGINEERING ** A consortium including Samsung Engineering Co Ltd and Shanghai Electric have won an 11.3 billion riyal ($3 billion) deal to build a water desalination plant on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia. **STX ENGINE ** STX Engine Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing late Monday it has decided to guarantee the debt of affiliate STX Europe AS up to some 164 billion won ($151 million), or 20.8 percent of STX Engine's equity capital. ($1 = 1085.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)