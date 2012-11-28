SEOUL, Nov 29 Seoul shares are likely to edge up on Thursday, tracing Wall Street gains as the hints of a possible compromise on U.S. fiscal talks spurs investor appetite. "Global stocks have recently tended to focus on one issue, which is the U.S. fiscal cliff," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. "Volatility is expected to be a persistent factor on the main board until talks surrounding the U.S. fiscal prospects see tangible progress." U.S. and European stocks recovered from early losses to post gains as investors shifted into buying mode after perceived positive news on U.S. budget talks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.65 percent to close at 1,912.78 points on Wednesday, retreating from a near three-week high. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,409.93 0.79% 10.990 USD/JPY 82.02 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.634 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,719.35 0.00% 0.040 US CRUDE $86.49 -0.79% -0.690 DOW JONES 12985.11 0.83% 106.98 ASIA ADRS 121.56 0.21% 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St jumps in another 'fiscal cliff' swing >Bond prices gain on standoff in U.S. budget talks >Euro edges lower as Greece, U.S. fiscal woes weigh >Oil falls as demand worries trump fiscal cliff hope ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KB FINANCIAL GROUP ** KB Financial Group Inc is set to decide on the purchase of ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance unit at a board meeting on December 5, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said late Wednesday, in a deal that could be valued at more than $2 billion. **LOTTE NON-LIFE INSURANCE ** Lotte Non-Life Insurance Co Ltd announced in a regulatory filing Thursday its plan for a paid-in capital increase of 72.9 billion Korean won ($67.10 million) by issuing new shares, a decrease from some 79.4 billion won it previously planned to raise. Shares in Lotte Non-Life Insurance has fallen 13.1 percent between the beginning of November and Wednesday. ($1 = 1086.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)