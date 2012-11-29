SEOUL, Nov 30 Seoul shares are likely to continue to rise on the last trading day of November, but their gains may be capped by conflicting comments from U.S. legislators about talks on a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff." The top Republican House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that lawmakers were making no substantive progress in reaching a budget deal that would avoid automatic tax increases and spending cuts set for early 2013 - the fiscal cliff - that could push the U.S. economy into a recession. "Concerns about the fiscal cliff linger, but investors still expect a budget deal to be reached by the end of this year. Today's shares will fare well," said Lee Jeong-do, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.15 percent to close at 1,934.85 points on Thursday, its highest finish since Nov. 7. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,415.95 0.43% 6.020 USD/JPY 82.13 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.620 --- 0.014 SPOT GOLD $1,725.44 0.04% 0.650 US CRUDE $88.07 1.83% 1.580 DOW JONES 13021.82 0.28%3 6.71 ASIA ADRS 123.18 1.33% 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends higher after swings on 'fiscal cliff' >US budget worries boost benchmark prices for 4thday >Euro off one-month highs as U.S. fiscal talk weighs >Oil up on US budget optimism, Middle East tensions ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION The South Korean builder said it had received a letter of award to construct a fertilizer plant in Nigeria in a project estimated at $289 million. KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS) KOGAS said on Thursday that it will invest $1.3 billion in the development of Australia's Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in which it holds a 15 percent stake, the South Korean firm said on Thursday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)