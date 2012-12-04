SEOUL, Dec 5 Seoul shares are likely to extend losses on Wednesday, as talks among U.S. politicians to avert a "fiscal cliff" stalled. "The market lacks news that could add to the momentum seen in late November. Investors' focus will remain on whether U.S. politicians will unravel the fiscal cliff problem," said Kim Hyeong-ryeol, an analyst at Kyobo Securities. Optimism of progress was dented by remarks from President Barack Obama, who rejected a Republican proposal to resolve the crisis and said any deal must include a rise in income tax rates on the wealthiest Americans. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.25 percent at 1,935.18 points on Tuesday, easing from a six-week high reached the previous session. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT -------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,407.05 -0.17% -2.410 USD/JPY 81.93 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.605 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD $1,696.65 -0.01% -0.090 US CRUDE $88.50 -0.66% -0.590 DOW JONES 12951.78 -0.11% -13.82 ASIA ADRS 122.21 -0.16% -0.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St slips as investors seek cliff progress > Bond prices rise on Fed buying but range holds > Euro rise to 7-week high vs dollar on Greece hopes > Oil falls on U.S. budget, fuel demand concerns ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, CHEIL WORLDWIDE AND OTHER SAMSUNG AFFILIATES ** Samsung Group, South Korea's biggest conglomerate, will conduct management reshuffle Wednesday morning. **CJ KOREA EXPRESS, ASIANA AIRLINES ** Asiana Airlines said it has decided to sell the 50 billion Korean won ($46.15 million) worth of stocks it has in CJ Korea Express on Wednesday in a block deal to secure liquidity and improve its financial health. After the planned sale of 472,000 shares, Asiana Airlines will hold a 4.99 percent stake in the logistics firm, Asiana Airlines said in a regulatory filing. **LG DISPLAY ** The South Korean flat-screen maker's shares may be pressured after news that its Japanese rival Sharp Corp will secure as much as $120 million in a cash injection from Qualcomm Inc to boost Sharp's efforts to remain viable. ($1 = 1083.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)