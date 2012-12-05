SEOUL, Dec 6 Seoul shares may extend gains on Thursday, tracking rises on Wall Street after President Barack Obama said a deal to avert the looming "fiscal cliff" could be possible within a week. "The Obama remarks will have a positive impact on today's stock market," said Kwak Byeong-yeol, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. He expected U.S. lawmakers to strike a deal around Christmas to avert the combination of U.S. government spending cuts and tax rises due to take effect in early 2013 that could tip the world's biggest economy back into the recession. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.6 percent at 1,947.04 points on Wednesday, its highest closing level in nearly seven weeks, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics touching a life-time high. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,409.28 0.16% 2.230 USD/JPY 82.42 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.591 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD $1,693.70 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE $87.88 -0.70% -0.620 DOW JONES 13034.49 0.64% 82.71 ASIA ADRS 122.99 0.64% 0.78 -------------------------------------------------------------->D ow, S& higher, but Apple sinks Nasdaq in wild day >US debt prices firm on fiscal cliff concerns >Euro falls against dollar after Spain bond auction >Oil falls after US gasoline inventories leap higher ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG ELECTRONICS, SAMSUNG SDI ** The European Commission imposed the biggest antitrust penalty in its history on Wednesday, fining six firms including South Korea's LG Electronics and Samsung SDI a total of 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion) for running two cartels for nearly a decade. **KB FINANCIAL GROUP ** KB Financial Group's board postponed a decision on the purchase of ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance unit to December 18, KB said in a statement on Wednesday. **KOREAN AIR ** The Czech government will decide on the privatisation of Czech Airlines (CSA) as early as April next year after weighing possible bids from Korean Air and Qatar Airways. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)