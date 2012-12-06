BRIEF-Global Ferronickel updates on DENR's show-cause notice to Platinum Group Metals
* Platinum Group Metals Corporation received on 20 february 2017 the DENR's show-cause notice of 13 february 2017
SEOUL Dec 6 South Korean shares inched up in morning trade on Thursday, buoyed by remarks by U.S. President Barack Obama that a deal to avert a looming fiscal crisis could be possible within a week.
LG Electronics and Samsung SDI slumped more than 3 percent after the European Commision imposed its biggest antitrust fine of 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion) on the two Korean firms and four others for running two cartels on cathode ray tubes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.11 percent at 1,949.23 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Platinum Group Metals Corporation received on 20 february 2017 the DENR's show-cause notice of 13 february 2017
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029