BRIEF-Houston Martin reports 13.09 pct stake in Tellurian Inc
* Houston Martin reports 13.09 percent stake in Tellurian Inc as on Feb. 10, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lJHBKF) Further company coverage:
SEOUL Dec 10 South Korean shares closed flat on Monday after local institutional investors' profit-taking pared early gains driven by upbeat data from China and the U.S. over the weekend.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closed at an all-time high by rising 0.7 percent, hitting its third record-breaking closing high in four sessions on a positive earnings outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed flat at 1,957.42 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Reven Housing REIT - on Feb 16, co entered into single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with H&J Properties Llc - sec filing
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes