SEOUL Dec 11 South Korean shares posted modest gains on Tuesday, led by shipbuilders, while investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would unveil more measures this week to support the world's largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,964.62 points, its highest closing level since Oct.9. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)