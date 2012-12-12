SEOUL Dec 12 South Korean shares edged higher on Wednesday, shrugging off North Korea's rocket launch in favour of anticipating a new round of bond purchases from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1 percent, recouping Tuesday's losses from profit-taking to reach its second highest close.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,975.44 points. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)