BRIEF-PAI Partners says sells 17.74 pct stake in Kaufman & Broad
* Private Equity fund PAI Partners announces the disposal of of 17.74 percent stake in real estate company kaufman & broad to institutional investors.
SEOUL Dec 12 South Korean shares edged higher on Wednesday, shrugging off North Korea's rocket launch in favour of anticipating a new round of bond purchases from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1 percent, recouping Tuesday's losses from profit-taking to reach its second highest close.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,975.44 points. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Rolling back international banking regulations would put the achievements made since the financial crisis into question and could trigger a dangerous race between countries to ease rules, a senior European Union official warned on Tuesday.
* Releases preliminary results and exceeds its earnings forecast