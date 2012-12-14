SEOUL Dec 14 Seoul shares fell on Friday following a weak lead from offshore, as the local market consolidated after recent big gains.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics dropped 1.2 percent after climbing 2.9 percent to close at a lifetime high on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.8 percent at 1,987.78 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)