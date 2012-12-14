UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
SEOUL Dec 14 South Korean shares slipped on Friday as the index took a breather after hitting a near three-month closing high a day earlier.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,995.04 points.
LG Display fell 3.9 percent, extending Wednesday's loss after a newspaper report projected poor earnings next year. Shares in the flatscreen-maker rose 32 percent between September and December, making it a target for profit-taking. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)