SEOUL Dec 14 South Korean shares slipped on Friday as the index took a breather after hitting a near three-month closing high a day earlier.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,995.04 points.

LG Display fell 3.9 percent, extending Wednesday's loss after a newspaper report projected poor earnings next year. Shares in the flatscreen-maker rose 32 percent between September and December, making it a target for profit-taking. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)