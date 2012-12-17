BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
SEOUL Dec 17 South Korean shares were flat in early Monday trade, taking a breather after the main board rose 1.9 percent last week to nine-week highs in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep buying assets.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.5 percent in early trading, further moving away from last Thursday's lifetime high of 1.533 million won per share.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.15 percent at 1,998.0 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.