SEOUL Dec 17 South Korean shares fell on Monday, with exporters such as tech and auto shares losing ground on expectations for a weak yen and uncertainties such as the upcoming presidential election.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.8 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co slid 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent to close at 1,983.07 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)