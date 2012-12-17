BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
SEOUL Dec 17 South Korean shares fell on Monday, with exporters such as tech and auto shares losing ground on expectations for a weak yen and uncertainties such as the upcoming presidential election.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.8 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co slid 2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent to close at 1,983.07 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.