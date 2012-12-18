UPDATE 1-Rwanda sets I&M Bank IPO share price at 90 francs
NAIROBI, Feb 14 The initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd have been priced at 90 francs ($0.1085) each, the Rwandan finance ministry said on Tuesday.
SEOUL Dec 18 Seoul shares opened higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama met with top Republican John Boehner, giving investors hope for a resolution to U.S. fiscal negotiations and driving the Standard & Poor's 500 index to a near two-month high.
Shares in Korean Air Lines were up 3.8 percent after it abandoned its bid for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). But shares in KAI fell 4.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,990.29 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 Swedish home prices increased 3.2 percent in January from December and 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Tuesday.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Credit Suisse will push ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its Swiss business but is also open to alternative options to boost its balance sheet, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Tuesday.