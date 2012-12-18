* Wed's election unlikely to have major impact - analysts

* Korean Air rises after abandoning KAI bid

* LG Households up after buying Japanese firm

SEOUL, Dec 18 Seoul shares climbed on Tuesday as investors awaiting South Korea's presidential vote were cheered by hopes for a deal resolving the U.S. budget stalemate.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which fell 0.6 percent on Monday, rebounded 0.51 percent at 1,993.09 points.

Wednesday's contest is expected to be a tight one between conservative Park Geun-hye and her left-wing challenger, Moon Jae-in. Moon has been vocal about reforming South Korea's family-owned large conglomerates, which account for the bulk of the country's economy, while Park has shied away from advocating substantial change.

Analysts said the election result is unlikely to have a major impact on Korean stock markets, which are often affected more by external factors such as the global economy than domestic ones.

"Even if Moon is elected, he is unlikely to bring drastic reforms of chaebols in this unfavourable economic environment. A Park victory would help ease policy uncertainty, but I'm not sure whether her win will do more than that," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tongyang Securities.

The domestic stock markets will close on Wednesday for the elections.

President Barack Obama and Republican leader John Boehner on Monday inched toward a deal that would avert steep tax hikes and spending cuts that could push the U.S. economy into recession.

In Seoul trading on Tuesday, auto shares extended losses over worries that a weaker yen will give a price advantage to Japanese rivals following the election of a conservative party in Japan that favours aggressive monetary easing.

Hyundai Motor fell 0.4 percent, while Kia Motors lost 0.8 percent.

Shares in Korean Air Lines were up 2.3 percent after the flag carrier abandoned its bid for an estimated $1.1 billion stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). Shares in KAI , the country's sole aircraft maker, fell 3.2 percent on the news.

LG Household & Healthcare gained 2.9 percent after acquiring a Japanese firm to expand in the world's second largest beauty market.

Panel-maker LG Display rose 2.4 percent following two days of sharp losses.

Foreigners were net buyers of 230.4 billion Korean won ($214.83 million) of KOSPI shares, buttressing the index.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent lower.

Move on day +0.51 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +9.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1072.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)