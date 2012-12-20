SEOUL, Dec 21 Seoul shares are likely to continue rising on Friday, after U.S. peers ended higher overnight buoyed by hopes of progress in negotiations about the U.S. "fiscal cliff". "Every day, positive news or negative news rotates around the U.S. budget talks, affecting shares. But hope is still alive that U.S. politicians will eventually agree on a fiscal deal," said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities. "The stock market has risen sharply since late November on expectations of a fiscal deal and other reasons, but the pace of rise will slow as momentum fizzles out," he said. Wall Street advanced in late afternoon trade on Thursday after Republican House Speaker John Boehner pledged to keep working on a solution to the fiscal cliff while still criticizing President Barack Obama's approach to budget talks. Republicans in the U.S House of Representatives pushed ahead with their own fiscal plan which Obama has vowed to veto - complicating negotiations with the White House. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.32 percent at 1,999.50 points on Thursday after rising as high as 2,006.08 points, its highest intraday level since Oct. 5. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:44 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,443.69 0.55% 7.880 USD/JPY 84.34 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.800 --- 0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,647.35 0.01% 0.210 US CRUDE $90.13 0.17% 0.150 DOW JONES 13311.72 0.45% 59.75 ASIA ADRS 131.39 1.06% 1.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St bounces back on hope for 'cliff' solution >Bond prices nudge higher on U.S. fiscal muddle >Yen still on the back foot as year-end lull sets in >Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Tech giant Apple Inc, battling Samsung Electronics over patents in several countries, argued on Thursday that a U.S. appeals court should reconsider its decision to overturn a pretrial sales ban on Samsung for infringement. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics, the world's No.1 memory-chip maker, said it will invest $3.9 billion to expand system-chip production in Texas after completing talks with the state government. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)