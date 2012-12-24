SEOUL Dec 24 Seoul shares were rangebound on Monday before the Christmas recess, with a setback in talks to avert a looming U.S. fiscal crisis still weighing on the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.01 percent at 1980.32 points at 0006 GMT after opening up 0.19 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)