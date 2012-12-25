SEOUL, Dec 26 Seoul shares are likely to remain range bound on Wednesday as turnover is seen trending low before the end of the year and uncertainty over U.S. fiscal negotiations continues. "Investors are seen refraining from making large bets before the ex-dividend date (Thursday)," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. "With the exception of the U.S. fiscal talks, there is no particular issue that could dampen investor appetite to any great degree." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.07 percent at 1981.89 points on Monday, barely moving with turnover hitting the lowest in nearly six months. South Korean financial markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,426.66 -0.24% -3.490 USD/JPY 84.88 0.17% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.776 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,656.79 -0.09% -1.500 US CRUDE $88.61 -0.06% -0.050 DOW JONES 13139.08 -0.39% -51.76 ASIA ADRS 129.84 -0.48% -0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Start of 'Santa Claus rally' dampened by 'cliff' >US prices flat, volume plummets before Christmas >Yen hits 20-month low over BOJ concerns >Oil dips as fears of 'fiscal cliff' intensify ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING ** Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said Tuesday it won an 1.89 trillion Korean won ($1.76 billion) order from Statoil ASA to build a fixed oil platform in the North Sea, off the coast of Great Britain. The South Korean shipbuilder said the contract is set to be completed in January 2016. **SK TELECOM, KT, LG UPLUS ** South Korea's telecom regulator on Monday decided to ban mobile carriers SK Telecom Co Ltd, KT Corp and LG Uplus Corp from attracting new subscribers for a combined 66 days, saying that they had "unfairly discriminated" against subscribers in providing subsidies. The three mobile carriers were also slapped with a total of 11.9 billion won in fines. ($1 = 1074.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)