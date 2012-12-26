SEOUL Dec 26 South Korean shares gained on Wednesday with blue-chips rising across the board before the local ex-dividend date falling on Thursday.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.5 percent, regaining ground lost since hitting a lifetime high of 1.533 million won on Dec. 13.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.75 percent at 1,996.78 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)