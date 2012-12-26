SEOUL Dec 26 South Korean shares closed flat on Wednesday, paring gains in thin trade as some purchases made before the ex-dividend date, on Thursday, were offset by uncertainty, including questions over U.S. fiscal talks.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed down 0.3 percent, edging further away from its lifetime high reached on Dec. 13.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.02 percent at 1,982.25 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)