SEOUL, Dec 27 Seoul shares are likely to stay range-bound on Thursday as trade remains thin, with some volatility expected as stocks go ex-dividend, while uncertainty over U.S. fiscal talks is seen discouraging large bets. "Uncertainty from the U.S. fiscal cliff has sapped investor initiative, and the market currently lacks energy due to low turnover," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. Lee said increased volatility is possible as shares on Thursday go ex-dividend, meaning that people who buy after then will not qualify for dividends for the current reporting period. But he said historical patterns suggested that any volatility was not expected to last long. U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, dragged lower by retail stocks after a report showed consumers spent less in the holiday shopping season than last year. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was nearly flat on Wednesday, closing up 0.02 percent at 1,982.25 points. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,419.83 -0.48% -6.830 USD/JPY 85.51 -0.13% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- -0.026 SPOT GOLD $1,658.94 -0.03% -0.550 US CRUDE $90.98 2.67% 2.370 DOW JONES 13114.59 -0.19% -24.49 ASIA ADRS 130.30 0.35% 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St drops for 3rd day, led by retailers >Prices gain as U.S. fiscal deadline approaches >Yen falls sharply as Japan's Abe vows to weaken it >Oil jumps to nine-week high on US fiscal talks ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA LINE ** Five bidders including SK Shipping Co Ltd and CJ Group entered preliminary bids to acquire management control of shipper Korea Line Corp through a paid-in capital increase, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday. Korea Line Corp had a market capitalisation of 75.4 billion won ($70 million) as of Wednesday's close. **HANWHA LIFE INSURANCE ** Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had acquired an 80 percent stake in Indonesian insurance company Multicor Life Insurance Pt for roughly 14 billion won ($13 million). ($1 = 1073.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)