SEOUL, Dec 28 Seoul shares are likely to crawl up on the last trading day of this year on Friday, after U.S. lawmakers set up a Sunday session in a last-minute effort to avoid the "fiscal cliff." "A U.S. fiscal deal is unlikely to be reached this year, but the stock markets will not fall sharply because a partial deal could be reached early next year," said Laurence Kim, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. "Trading will be quiet today as investors are unlikely to actively buy shares," he said. Eyes are on U.S. talks to avert the $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts that will start to take effect next week and could push the world's biggest economy into recession. South Korean shares have underperformed Asian peers this year, rising 9 percent so far versus the 18 percent gain of the MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan . Monetary loosening from the United States and Europe in September lifted the KOSPI, which had been rattled by the euro zone's debt woes. But expectations of Japan's further monetary easing bode ill for South Korean exporters, because a softer yen improves the price competitiveness of Japanese rivals. Investors wonder whether the incoming South Korean government will implement more fiscal and monetary stimulus to bolster the export-reliant economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.26 percent at 1,987.35 points on Thursday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,418.10 -0.12% -1.730 USD/JPY 86.12 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.734 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD $1,663.25 0.00% -0.040 US CRUDE $90.87 -0.12% -0.110 DOW JONES 13096.31 -0.14% -18.28 ASIA ADRS 130.67 0.28% 0.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >WallSt rebound on House session,but off for 4th day >Bond prices climb as U.S. nears 'fiscal cliff' >Yen extends weakness;dollar slips with fiscal talks >Oil eases as U.S. budget uncertainty drags on ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS ** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc on Thursday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by South Korea's Woori Bank, a unit of Woori Finance Holdings, over losses from mortgage-related investments, in a case between two big banks put under state control following financial crises. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)