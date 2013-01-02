By Somang Yang SEOUL, Jan 2 Seoul shares are likely to rally on Wednesday after last-minute efforts to avoid a U.S. "fiscal cliff" ran into trouble when Republicans in the House of Representatives balked at a deal that would prevent Washington from pushing the world's biggest economy into a recession. "The KOSPI is seen rising as U.S. lawmakers averted the fiscal cliff, but as they essentially delayed the spending cut talks for another two months, the cheer may be short-lived," said Kim Soon-young, an analytst at IBK Securities. House Republicans complained that a bill passed by the Senate in a late-night show of unity to prevent a budget crisis contained tax hikes for the wealthiest Americans but no spending cuts. Some conservatives sought to change the bill to add cuts. That would set up a high-stakes showdown between the two chambers and risk a stinging rebuke from financial markets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.5 percent to close at 1,997.05 points on Friday, finishing the year with a 9.4 percent gain. South Korean markets were closed Monday and Tuesday and opened at 10 a.m. (GMT +9), one hour later than usual after a brief opening ceremony to ring in the new year. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,426.19 1.69% 23.760 USD/JPY 86.79 0.14% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.757 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,674.54 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $91.82 1.12% 1.020 DOW JONES 13104.14 1.28% 166.03 ASIA ADRS 132.46 1.53% 2.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St end 2012 riding high on cliff deal optimism >Prices end year lower as fiscal deal seen near >Dollar rises in thin trade, ends 2012 lower overall >Brent crude rise,hit record annual average for 2012 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO ** A consortium which includes steelmaker POSCO has agreed to buy a 15 percent stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled by ArcelorMittal for $1.1 billion, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday. **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO ** Samsung Heavy Industries said on Monday that it received a cancellation for an order for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit worth 505 billion won ($471.71 million). The order for the hydrocarbon storage vessel, received in June 2007, was from an unidentified Asian firm. **HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD ** Hyundai Mipo said on Monday that it had received a 331 billion won ($309.18 million) order for 10 product carrier (PC) vessels from an unidentified buyer from Panama. The contract, to be completed by June 2015, was worth 7.9 percent of the shipbuilder's 2011 sales. **KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS) ** KOGAS said on Friday that it revised up its investment estimates for the Badra oil field development project in Iraq, announced in 2010. KOGAS now expects to invest $1.05 billion to $1.74 billion. The state-run utility will spend $620 million into 2013, then expects to turn profit. The field, which is estimated to have reserves of 100 million barrels, is being developed jointly with Russia's Gazprom Neft, Malaysia's Petronas, And Turkey's TPAO. The project has previously been jeopardized as by the Iraqi government's warnings to Gazprom Neft to quit oil deals with the country's autonomous Kurdistan region. ($1 = 1070.5750 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Michael Perry)