SEOUL Jan 4 South Korean shares continued to slip on Friday as the country's export champions came under pressure from a cheaper yen.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,11.94 points, falling for the second day but still holding on to 9-month highs.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics shed 1.2 percent, despite expectations that it will widen its lead over Apple in the smartphone market. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)