SEOUL, Jan 8 Seoul shares are likely to get an opening boost on Tuesday after tech giant Samsung Electronics beat market expectations for a blockbuster fourth quarter, driven by strong sales of its smartphones. Samsung, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, estimated its October-December operating profit at a record 8.8 trillion Korean won ($8.3 billion). The company will post full quarterly results by Jan. 25. Investors had expected Samsung to post a record quarterly operating profit of 8.7 trillion won, according to a Reuters poll of 16 analysts. U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling from a five-year high, as investors fretted about corporate earnings, despite data showing a pick up in hiring. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.03 percent at 2,011.25 points on Monday, losing ground for a third straight session but still holding near 9-month highs. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- S&P 500 1,461.89 -0.31% -4.580 USD/JPY 87.70 -0.09% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.901 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD $1,646.90 0.02% 0.260 US CRUDE $93.19 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 13384.29 -0.38% -50.92 ASIA ADRS 133.99 -0.95% -1.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St edges off 5-year high, awaits earnings >Yields edge up before $66 bln US debt sales >Euro rises vs dollar ahead of ECB meeting >KOSPI close flat before start of Q4 earnings season ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics estimated its October-December operating profit at a record 8.8 trillion won, as solid demand for its flat screens used in mobile devices added to robust profit growth in smartphones. Shares in the smartphone maker fell 0.3 percent on Monday, having jumped more than 30 percent in the past 6 months. ** CJ KOREA EXPRESS ** CJ Korea Express, South Korea's largest logistics firm, will merge with affiliate CJ GLS on April 1. The merger, at a ratio of 1:0.33, is valued at 34 billion won ($32 million). ($1 = 1064.0000 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)