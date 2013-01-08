UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Jan 8 South Korean shares opened lower on Tuesday after tech giant Samsung Electronics' profit guidance beat expectations by only a modest amount.
Shares in Samsung were trading down 0.9 percent shortly after the market opened.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,006.52 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources