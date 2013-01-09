SEOUL Jan 9 South Korean shares inched up on Wednesday with investors remaining cautious before corporate earnings reports are published amid concerns about a lacklustre outlook for companies.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.3 percent in early trade, extending the previous session's losses when it fell 1.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.21 percent at 2,002.15 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)