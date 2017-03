SEOUL Jan 9 South Korean shares edged down on Wednesday as investors remained cautious about the lacklustre outlook for upcoming fourth-quarter corporate earnings results.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closed flat, failing to rebound from the previous session's losses when it fell 1.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.31 percent to close at 1,991.81 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)