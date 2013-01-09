SEOUL, Jan 10 South Korean stocks are likely to trade in a narrow range on Thursday despite Wall Street gains, with concerns about corporate earnings persisting and options expiries likely to weigh on the market. "Shares will be rangebound as positive news outweighs concerns about companies' fourth-quarter earnings. I don't rule out the possibility of investors dumping shares as options expire today," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. Seoul shares, which had rallied to a nine-month peak on Jan. 2 on a U.S. fiscal deal, fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday as investors turned their focus to the subdued corporate earnings outlook. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed down 0.31 percent at 1,991.81 points on Wednesday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2245 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.02 0.27% 3.870 USD/JPY 88.05 0.2% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8604 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1657.13 -0.01% -0.160 US CRUDE 93.1 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13390.51 0.46% 61.66 ASIA ADRS 133.47 1.15% 1.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street rises after Alcoa reports earnings >Prices near flat as gov't debt ceiling debate looms >Yen drops vs dollar,euro on BoJ policy predictions >Oil slips following big U.S. gasoline stock build ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO), POSCO , HYUNDAI STEEL ** South Korea will raise electricity prices by an average 4 percent from next week, continuing its efforts to reduce power demand and help the state-run power supplier cut losses. Electricity prices will be raised by 4.4 percent for industrial users, 2.0 percent for households and 3.5 percent for educational facilities, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in a statement on Wednesday. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** The electronics giant is looking to supply chips to more Chinese and other emerging smartphone makers, the head of its system chip business told Reuters, to counter any fall-off in demand from Apple Inc, which is weaning itself off Samsung chips used in its iPhones and iPads. **SSANGYONG MOTOR ** India's Mahindra & Mahindra will invest $900 million over the next four years in products to be developed jointly with its South Korean unit Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd, Mahindra's automotive president said on Wednesday. **HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ** Five consortiums including companies from Brazil, China, South Korea, Spain and France have presented bids to build two hydroelectric power stations in southern Argentina requiring an investment of $5 billion, the government said on Wednesday. [ID: nL1E9C99EK] Bidders include South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction Argentina's planning ministry said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)