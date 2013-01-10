SEOUL, Jan 11 Seoul shares are likely to edge up on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after Thursday's strong China export data, while the European Central Bank's decision to hold interest rates lessened anxiety about the euro zone economy. The Bank of Korea's base rate decision is also expected to have limited impact on the main board as the central bank is seen holding interest rates steady on Friday for a third straight month. World stock prices rose to an eight-month high on Thursday as unexpectedly strong data on Chinese exports raised hopes of a faster recovery for the global economy. "The trade data from China showed a balanced growth in both imports and exports, raising investor confidence and lifting risk assets," said Park Sung-hoon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.75 percent at 2,006.8 points on Thursday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,472.12 0.76% 11.100 USD/JPY 88.88 0.11% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.899 -- 0.039 SPOT GOLD $1,673.85 -0.05% -0.790 US CRUDE $93.82 0.77% 0.720 DOW JONES 13471.22 0.60% 80.71 ASIA ADRS 135.22 1.31% 1.75 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St climbs as China data put S&P at 5-yr high >Prices fall on ECB talk, debt sale tempers losses >Euro soars on ECB, China data; yen slumps >Oil rises after Saudi Arabia cuts output ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HALLA CLIMATE CONTROL ** Halla Climate Control Corp said late Thursday it approved the agreement to consolidate the climate control operations of parent company Visteon Corp into Halla. Visteon also said on Thursday the transaction is on track for completion in first quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)