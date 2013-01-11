China shares flat amid liquidity concerns; Hong Kong up again
* Risk appetite curbed by liquidity concern, geopolitical tension
SEOUL Jan 11 South Korean shares rose on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after Thursday's strong China export data lifted investor outlooks for a global economic recovery.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.7 percent in early trading, also advancing on the previous session's 2 percent gain.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,016.32 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Risk appetite curbed by liquidity concern, geopolitical tension
By Aparajita Saxena March 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. Investors are awaiting clues on the U.S. economy, culminating with the government's payrolls report for February, which is due on Friday, to determine whether a rate hike at the upcoming meeting is a done deal. "Investors are booking profits across the market in
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior unsecured long-term rating of 'AA-' to Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable) AUD175 million fixed-rate senior notes due to mature on 15 March 2027. These notes are Kiwibank's first instruments issued since the removal of New Zealand Post's guarantee on 1 March 2017. The notes are marketed to Australian and Asian institutional investors and have a maturity of 10 years from issuan