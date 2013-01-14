BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SEOUL Jan 14 South Korean shares opened down on Monday, extending losses as the market was bogged down by worries about corporate earnings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.32 percent to 1,990.24 points by 0005 GMT, after opening down 0.14 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.