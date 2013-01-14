BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SEOUL Jan 14 South Korean stocks reversed earlier losses and ended up on Monday, with institutional and retail investors snapping up shares ahead of key economic data from China later this week.
Telecom shares led the market's gains after a brokerage raised hopes that they would post solid earnings in the December quarter on reduced marketing expenses. SK Telecom gained 4.2 percent, while LG Uplus jumped 4.9 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.52 percent at 2,007.04 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.