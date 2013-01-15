SEOUL Jan 15 Seoul shares hit their lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, hurt by heavy foreign selling as jitters about demand for Apple Inc's iPhone sent parts suppliers lower.

Reversing gains made in early morning trade, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.2 percent at 1,983.74 points, its lowest closing level since Dec. 26.

Samsung Electronics, a chip and display supplier for Apple as well as a smartphone rival, ended down 2.6 percent, while LG Display, a key panel provider to Apple, fell 3.5 percent and chip maker SK Hynix slid 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)