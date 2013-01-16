SEOUL, Jan 17 Seoul shares are likely to trade in a tight range on Thursday, tracing global stocks' lacklustre performance on Wednesday as concerns about world economic growth undermined the effect of U.S. banks' strong earnings results. "Fourth-quarter earnings results for U.S. companies have been better than expected, lifting investor outlook. However, concerns over the fiscal slope continue to weigh, and the main board is expected to see choppy trading above the 1,950-mark," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK Securities. World stock markets ended flat on Wednesday as strong financial results lifted banking shares, though weak data from Europe raised concerns about the global growth rate. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,977.45 points on Wednesday, its lowest level since Dec. 12, due to the souring outlook for exporters as the won weakens. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:31 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,472.63 0.02% 0.290 USD/JPY 88.44 0.07% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.819 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD $1,679.47 0.03% 0.580 US CRUDE $94.24 1.03% 0.960 DOW JONES 13511.23 -0.17% -23.66 ASIA ADRS 133.67 -0.83% -1.12 --------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 flat as bank profits temper growth concerns >U.S. bond prices rise on view on Fed purchases >Yen rise vs dollar;ECB's Nowotny briefly boost euro >Oil rise on Algerian gas field attack,US stock draw ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION ** Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd said late Wednesday it would issue 21 million new shares in a paid-in capital increase to raise 180.2 billion Korean won ($170.20 million) in operating funds. The issue price is expected to be 8,580 won per share, and will be finalised on March 11. Shares in Hanjin Heavy plummeted 14 percent on Wednesday after investors shed shares on rumours of the paid-in capital increase. **YOUNGONE ** Youngone Corp said late Wednesday it would newly list 3.5 million shares on the Singapore Exchange in order to issue $130 million in global depository receipts in February. The outdoor apparel maker said it will use the funds to expand its production facilities in Bangladesh and Vietnam. ($1 = 1058.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)