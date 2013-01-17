SEOUL Jan 17 Seoul shares edged down on Thursday with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics losing ground for the third straight session, as investors held off aggressive bets before most local fourth-quarter corporate earnings are announced.

Samsung shares, which accounts for 17 percent of the main index, slid 1.5 percent to close at 1.469 million Korean won ($1,400).

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.16 percent to close at 1,974.27 points.

($1 = 1058.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)