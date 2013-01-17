SEOUL, Jan 18 Seoul shares are likely to rise on Friday, tracing Wall Street's climb on better-than-expected U.S. economic data, although caution over fourth-quarter earnings is likely to cap gains. "China's fourth-quarter GDP announcement expected during trading could prove a variable in today's session," said Lim Jong-pil, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. China's annual economic growth may have quickened to 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter a Reuters poll showed. Global equity markets rallied on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index closing at a five-year high, as surprisingly strong U.S. housing and labor market data signaled strength in the world's largest economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.16 percent to close at 1,974.27 points on Thursday, holding around a one-month low. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:32 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,480.94 0.56% 8.310 USD/JPY 89.90 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.884 -- 0.065 SPOT GOLD $1,687.00 -0.02% -0.260 US CRUDE $95.49 1.33% 1.250 DOW JONES 13596.02 0.63% 84.79 ASIA ADRS 134.90 0.92% 1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------->Ho using, job-market data push S&P to 5-year high >U.S. bonds slump as upbeat housing data spur sales >Yen tumbles on forceful BoJ action forecast >Oil rises on improving U.S. jobs, housing data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LOTTE CHEMICAL ** Lotte Chemical Corp said late Thursday it will sell 40,000 shares in a block sale Friday to raise 10.2 billion won ($9.6 million) to be used to invest in new projects and operating funds. **TONGYANG GROUP AFFILIATES** Tongyang Networks Corp said late Thursday it has acquired a 43.5 percent stake in unlisted affiliate Tongyang Online Co Ltd for 6.5 billion won. With this, Tongayng Networks will own 85.2 percent of IT contents developer Tongyang Online. Tongyang Group, of which both Tongyang Networks and Tongyang Online are affiliates, said Thursday it had chosen Goldman Sachs and Tong Yang Securities as advisors to sell Tongyang Inc's household appliance business. ($1 = 1058.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)