SEOUL Jan 18 South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after better-than-expected U.S. economic data lifted appetire for risk.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.8 percent in early trading, snapping a 3-session loss.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 1,988.14 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)